Analysts Set M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) PT at $34.00

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,630,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,089 shares of company stock worth $5,611,678 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.34. 365,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,720. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.19). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $858.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.29 million. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.