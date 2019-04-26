Analysts Set Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Target Price at $28.00

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of HAFC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,484. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $695.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In related news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 64,499 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $1,439,617.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 363,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 10,496 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $234,270.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,190.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,795 shares of company stock worth $2,052,056 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 52,675.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

