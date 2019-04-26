Analysts Set BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Target Price at $11.07

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “weight” rating for the company.

BB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,121,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,628. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 2.08. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.81 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 10.29%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

