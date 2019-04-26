Analysts Offer Predictions for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 202.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 16.9% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 48,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 620.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 7,746 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $373,976.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 493 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $25,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,225 shares of company stock worth $1,537,180 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

