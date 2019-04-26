Analysts Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Patterson Companies reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,575,000 after purchasing an additional 453,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,665,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,422,000 after purchasing an additional 129,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,665,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,422,000 after buying an additional 129,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 822,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDCO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 437,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

