Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.73. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $169,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,802 shares of company stock worth $2,956,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,994. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

