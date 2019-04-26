Analysts Expect EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.19. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $14.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $124.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.46.

EOG stock opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $133.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,826,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in EOG Resources by 8,562.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,498,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,773 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in EOG Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,972,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $346,418,000 after purchasing an additional 855,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after purchasing an additional 732,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after purchasing an additional 486,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.