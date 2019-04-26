Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) to Post $3.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will post $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.86 on Friday, reaching $272.41. 44,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $202.83 and a fifty-two week high of $282.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $9,388,124. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,229 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

