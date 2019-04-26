Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will report $290.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.30 million and the lowest is $285.09 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $267.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $303.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 69,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $6,112,075.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,135,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $60,169.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,555.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,657 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in OSI Systems by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. The stock had a trading volume of 132,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,030. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.