Analysts Anticipate Airgain Inc (AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce $15.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Airgain reported sales of $13.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $68.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.62 million to $68.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $78.66 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $82.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Airgain from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other Airgain news, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 23,492 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $305,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jacob Suen sold 10,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,106.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,964 shares of company stock valued at $672,751. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Airgain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 340,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 123,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,305. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.68. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

