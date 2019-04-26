AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 4,418 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST)

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 1.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $23,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 266,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,989,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. William Blair started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.16 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WST opened at $122.26 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $443.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/ami-asset-management-corp-sells-4418-shares-of-west-pharmaceutical-services-inc-wst.html.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.