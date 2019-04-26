AMI Asset Management Corp Has $4.92 Million Holdings in TiVo Corp (TIVO)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 528,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in TiVo were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TiVo by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after buying an additional 246,287 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TiVo during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in TiVo by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TiVo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,440,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 298,255 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TiVo by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 236,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TiVo alerts:

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of -0.06. TiVo Corp has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $168.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.68 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TiVo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/ami-asset-management-corp-has-4-92-million-holdings-in-tivo-corp-tivo.html.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.