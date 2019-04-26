AMG National Trust Bank Purchases Shares of 26,980 ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF (EIRL)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF (BMV:EIRL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the period.

BMV:EIRL opened at $42.47 on Friday. ISHARES TR/MSCI IRELAND ETF has a 52-week low of $708.97 and a 52-week high of $950.00.

