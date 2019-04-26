AMG National Trust Bank Invests $303,000 in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Stock

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.
VCSH stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15.
