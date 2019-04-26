AMG National Trust Bank Has $656,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,225,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $81.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

