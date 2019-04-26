American Express (AXP) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2019 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

NYSE AXP opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,204 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,279 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 16,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $3,343,968. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

