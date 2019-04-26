Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $41,452.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Anderson sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $121,194.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,945 shares of company stock worth $3,959,552 over the last three months. 57.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC opened at $16.34 on Friday. Ameresco Inc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $750.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/ameresco-inc-amrc-shares-bought-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.