Amazon.com (AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $2,300.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

“We expect continued top line momentum following an impressive holiday season given the healthy macro backdrop, strong retail sales growth in the U.S., the Prime membership fee increase in 1H:18, and outsized growth from AWS and advertising, which we believe will drive further operating margin expansion in 2019 despite the company’s intentions to ramp up investments throughout the year. Amazon is well-positioned as the leader in two large/fast growing markets (retail and cloud), and we believe the company’s advertising business, which is still in the early stages, will continue to benefit as more businesses shift ad budgets Amazon’s way given its dominance in product search. Our price target remains $2,300.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst wrote.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,975.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,136.64.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,902.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $946.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.63. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total transaction of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,111,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

