AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 11,902 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $24.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

