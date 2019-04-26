Alphabet (GOOG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1,399.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,380.00 target price (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,420.00 target price (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,366.85.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,263.45 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 47.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total value of $46,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.32, for a total value of $106,383.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759 shares of company stock valued at $890,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 97.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,027,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,643,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273,995 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 86,154.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,789,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

