Allstate Corp (ALL) Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 171.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,226 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $53,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Allstate by 8,063.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $189,048,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Allstate by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,957,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,707 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Allstate by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,115,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,096,000 after acquiring an additional 610,526 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Allstate by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,123,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,428,000 after acquiring an additional 586,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allstate Corp (ALL) Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/allstate-corp-all-position-lifted-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.