Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 3.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays cut Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

