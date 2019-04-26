Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.25 to $14.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.18. Allegiant Travel also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $13.25-14.75 EPS.

ALGT traded up $6.85 on Thursday, hitting $139.98. 387,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.15.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,246,822.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,987,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,495,465.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

