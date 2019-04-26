Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.675-4.750 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Alexion Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.25-9.45 EPS.

Shares of ALXN stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $134.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.88. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.25.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $632,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

