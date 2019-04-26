Alector Inc (ALEC) Receives $26.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

ALEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Alector news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 411,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,822,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65. Alector has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

