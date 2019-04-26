Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ABN Amro cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

AKZOY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 32,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

