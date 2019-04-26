Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

AKZOY stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

