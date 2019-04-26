Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Products faces headwind from unfavorable currency swings, which is weighing on sales. Its global gases sales are under pressure. Moreover, modification of Indian hydrogen supply contract will affect the company's EMEA sales. Shutdowns associated with Chinese New Year is likely to affect volumes in the fiscal second quarter.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. Air Products & Chemicals has a one year low of $148.44 and a one year high of $201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

