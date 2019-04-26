AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (MINC) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1146 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $48.10 on Friday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.
