Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $147.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

In related news, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 218,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,821,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $585,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $594,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,623 shares of company stock worth $1,945,586. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/advisor-partners-llc-grows-holdings-in-jack-henry-associates-inc-jkhy.html.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.