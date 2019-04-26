Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 41000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $4.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Adamera Minerals (ADZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/adamera-minerals-adz-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-03.html.

About Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.