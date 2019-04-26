Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acorda got a huge boost with the approval of Inbrija in the United States slightly before the scheduled time period. Inbrija is also under review in the EU with a decision expected soon. The company is working on strengthening its Parkinson’s portfolio by focusing on Inbrija. Acorda boasts a strong pipeline addressing a wide range of disorders. The restructuring initiative is also saving costs. However, its key multiple sclerosis drug Ampyra is facing a generic competition which is significantly hurting Acorda’s top-line. The company expects to see a peristent decline in Ampyra sales during the quarters ahead in 2019. Shares of Acorda have underperformed the industry in the year so far. Loss estimates have widened ahead of Q1 earnings. Acorda has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACOR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 7th. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

Shares of ACOR opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.64. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $112,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 545,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after acquiring an additional 545,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $14,675,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 584,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 128,760 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

