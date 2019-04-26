ACG Wealth Acquires 898 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,279,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,647 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,648 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 20,868,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

