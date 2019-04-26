Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Accuray in a report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

ARAY traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,062. The firm has a market cap of $379.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.07. Accuray has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $29,982.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,512.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Accuray by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Accuray by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Accuray by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

