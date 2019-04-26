Access Financial Services Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (TDIV)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I (BMV:TDIV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I comprises approximately 2.7% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDIV. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I by 923.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BMV:TDIV opened at $40.27 on Friday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NASDAQ TECH DIVID I has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $38.44.
