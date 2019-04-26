Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $875,056.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,055.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $539,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,182,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,091 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,092 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $179.95 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $181.41. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

