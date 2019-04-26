Accenture Plc (ACN) General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee Sells 2,441 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $433,936.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,740.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ACN stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $181.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

