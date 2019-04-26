Abbott Laboratories (ABT) SVP Sells $67,124.16 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Jaime Contreras sold 918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $67,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,702.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jaime Contreras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 30th, Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $12,421,990.00.

NYSE:ABT opened at $78.11 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,197,944,000 after buying an additional 2,208,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,755,228,000 after buying an additional 3,842,101 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 29,702,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,924,260,000 after buying an additional 708,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,718,726,000 after buying an additional 12,871,418 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

