Ab Dynamics (ABDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.36 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Ab Dynamics stock traded up GBX 110 ($1.44) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,160 ($28.22). 35,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,776. The stock has a market cap of $425.07 million and a P/E ratio of 61.71. Ab Dynamics has a 12-month low of GBX 451.55 ($5.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,964 ($25.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ab Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Andrew Leonard Hart sold 25,696 shares of Ab Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,777 ($23.22), for a total transaction of £456,617.92 ($596,652.19). Also, insider Stephen Neads sold 728 shares of Ab Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.66), for a total transaction of £12,070.24 ($15,771.91).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

