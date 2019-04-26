Aaron’s (AAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 14,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 533,837 shares.The stock last traded at $56.36 and had previously closed at $59.05.

The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Aaron's alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $2,300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,098.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $1,084,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,361.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,853 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,151,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,634,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 974,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 692,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,792,000 after buying an additional 604,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000.

The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/aarons-aan-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-following-strong-earnings.html.

About Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.