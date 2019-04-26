A10 Networks (ATEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.66 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. A10 Networks updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.08) – $0.00 EPS.

ATEN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,204. The company has a market capitalization of $528.36 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.73. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $7.46.

In other news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $28,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 9,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $65,256.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,182 shares of company stock worth $101,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 581,832 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $3,503,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 396,884 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,614,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 252,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 485,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 221,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

