8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) will report sales of $93.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.75 million and the highest is $95.66 million. 8X8 reported sales of $79.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $351.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.57 million to $352.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $409.88 million to $420.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $89.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.57 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 36,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $797,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in 8X8 by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 8X8 by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

EGHT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $23.79.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

