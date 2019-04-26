$812.75 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (SCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $812.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.80 million to $822.70 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $796.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of SCI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.71. 1,391,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,035. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.22%.

In related news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $4,056,015.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares in the company, valued at $18,281,112.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mecom, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $670,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,734.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock worth $55,091,685 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,655,000 after acquiring an additional 117,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113,245 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,559,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,062,000 after acquiring an additional 464,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

