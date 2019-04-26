7,515 Shares in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Purchased by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $958.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.85. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RARX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/7515-shares-in-ra-pharmaceuticals-inc-rarx-purchased-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.