7,050 Shares in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) Acquired by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,583,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,667 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,040,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,412 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,010,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,232,000 after purchasing an additional 895,038 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,365. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $76.37.
iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.
