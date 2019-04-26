6 Meridian Purchases 60,871 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

6 Meridian boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,871 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.4% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,300,000 after buying an additional 474,820 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 50,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

