4,740 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,740 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 52,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $3,348,904.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 494,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,562,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $2,599,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,852 shares in the company, valued at $55,873,182.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,227 shares of company stock worth $21,982,062. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “4,740 Shares in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Acquired by Conning Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/4740-shares-in-cadence-design-systems-inc-cdns-acquired-by-conning-inc.html.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.