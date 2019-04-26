$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will announce $4.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.41 billion and the highest is $4.79 billion. Westrock posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $18.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

In related news, CFO Ward H. Dickson purchased 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 314.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Westrock by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 109,887 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock by 10.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 1,779,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

