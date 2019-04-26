$4.35 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose Inc (OPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to post sales of $4.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39 million. OptiNose posted sales of $870,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $36.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $37.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $90.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 1,509.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OptiNose to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.28. OptiNose has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $390.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.81.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

