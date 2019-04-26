3M (MMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $219.75

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $219.75 and last traded at $219.10, with a volume of 119792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $183.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.42.

Get 3M alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total value of $942,472.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $15,553,682. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in 3M by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/26/3m-mmm-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-219-75.html.

3M Company Profile (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.